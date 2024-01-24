LSV Asset Management Has $168.30 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.95% of DaVita worth $168,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 186,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

