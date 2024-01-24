LSV Asset Management Has $140.65 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,113 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $140,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. 27,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

