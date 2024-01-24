LSV Asset Management Has $126.43 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $126,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 114,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 369,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.