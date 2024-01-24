LSV Asset Management Has $122.09 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4,988.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $122,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 74,610 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,225,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

