LSV Asset Management Has $113.28 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $113,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 477,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

