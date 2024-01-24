LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,440 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of Capital One Financial worth $191,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. 2,147,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,537. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

