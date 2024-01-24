LSV Asset Management Buys 338,820 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $171,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. 1,628,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,127. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

