LSV Asset Management Buys 1,485,970 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.27% of California Resources worth $164,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,713,000 after buying an additional 603,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 284,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

