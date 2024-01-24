LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,120,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

