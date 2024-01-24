Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

LOW traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.99. 1,587,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

