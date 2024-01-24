Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 520 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

