Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,346 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

