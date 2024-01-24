Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.