Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,966 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

