Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBT shares. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PBT opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.84%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

