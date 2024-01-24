Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.07% of Eastern worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Eastern during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eastern during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,700 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,621.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,296.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $186,946 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

