Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $792.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
