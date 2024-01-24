Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 484.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

