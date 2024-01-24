Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

