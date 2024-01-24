Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after buying an additional 277,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.