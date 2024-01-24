Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $336,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

