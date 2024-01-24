Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $331,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

