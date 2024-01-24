Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

