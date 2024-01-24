Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

