Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 28030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Loews alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loews Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.