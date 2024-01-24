Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 2,202,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,330,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

