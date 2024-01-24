Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and $294.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,128,613 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

