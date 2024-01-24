Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $6.98 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $3,416.05 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,675,137 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,653,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00672944 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $571.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

