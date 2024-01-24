Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.70 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $184.70 million and approximately $139.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

