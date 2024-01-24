Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8,373.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

LGND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,848. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

