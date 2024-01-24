Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lennar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

