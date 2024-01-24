LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.5 %

LZ opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

