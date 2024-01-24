Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.50

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.7 %
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.