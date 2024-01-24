Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 766,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 459,217 shares.The stock last traded at $129.30 and had previously closed at $130.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Lear Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,478,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

