Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

