Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
LGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.48.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
