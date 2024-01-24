Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 7.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

