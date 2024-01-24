Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.83.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

