Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 2,953.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $883.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.