Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after buying an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

