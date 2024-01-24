Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,942.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

