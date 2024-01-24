Larson Financial Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 688.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

