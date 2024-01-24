Larson Financial Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

