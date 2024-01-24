Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

