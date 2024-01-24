Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

