Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,542 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

