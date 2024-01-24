Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 962 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

