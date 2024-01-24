Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 912 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

