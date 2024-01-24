Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 13,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

