L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $12.25-12.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.