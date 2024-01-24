Kyle Mcclements Acquires 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 383,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

